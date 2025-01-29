Newcastle scouts watching two talented forwards in Ligue 1

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle scouts have found 2 talented forwards in Ligue 1 who have caught their eye
Newcastle United have significantly increased their scouting efforts in the past three years around Europe. 

Recently, their scouts have frequently visited France, eyeing top talent in Ligue 1. 

AS Monaco forwards Eliesse Ben Seghir and Maghnes Akliouche have particularly caught the attention of Newcastle's staff, per Chronicle Live. 

Monaco, Lille, and RC Lens are among the top sides that have hosted Newcastle's scouts this season. 

Ben Seghir, valued at €30m, has expressed his desire to stay with Monaco until the end of the current campaign. 

Monaco is firmly in the hunt for a Champions League spot, thanks to the impressive performances of Ben Seghir and Akliouche.

