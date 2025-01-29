Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with €1.3bn package drawn up

West Ham make move for Lille midfielder Gomes

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham make move for Lille midfielder Gomes
West Ham make move for Lille midfielder Gomes West Ham/Facebook
West Ham are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing in Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. 

The England international is free to negotiate with foreign clubs as his contract expires this summer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to L'Equipe, the Hammers are keen on securing a deal for the England international. 

Gomes has attracted interest from several clubs due to his impressive performances in Ligue 1. 

West Ham sees him as a valuable addition to their midfield for the summer window.

Mentions
Ligue 1Premier LeagueGomes AngelWest HamLilleFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham approach Lille playmaker Gomes about pre-contract talks
West Ham, Marseille push Napoli to open Raspadori talks
Spurs, Newcastle target Gomes makes clear Lille plans