West Ham make move for Lille midfielder Gomes

West Ham are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing in Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

The England international is free to negotiate with foreign clubs as his contract expires this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to L'Equipe, the Hammers are keen on securing a deal for the England international.

Gomes has attracted interest from several clubs due to his impressive performances in Ligue 1.

West Ham sees him as a valuable addition to their midfield for the summer window.