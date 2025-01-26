Spurs, Newcastle target Gomes makes clear Lille plans

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Lille midfielder Angel Gomes insists he won't be leaving the Ligue1 club over the coming week.

Off contract in June, the former Manchester United playmaker is attracting interest from Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham.

But he told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: "I’m aware of clubs inquiring about my situation, but I’m now completely focused on Lille.

"I want to finish the season in the best way possible and then we will see what happens, I’m focused on the present and not on negotiations."

The 24-year-old broke into the England squad last year.

