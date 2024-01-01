Lille announce Bentaleb rushed to hospital

Lille star Nabil Bentaleb has been rushed to hospital with a mystery illness this week.

The former Tottenham midfielder is said to be struggling with an unusual ailment.

The 29-year-old Algerian midfielder was ill on Tuesday, with the club confirming as much on social media.

A statement from Lille said: “LOSC informs that Nabil Bentaleb suffered from illness on the evening of Tuesday June 18.

“The player was immediately taken into care and sent to Lille University Hospital for hospitalization.

“LOSC accompanies Nabil as closely as possible during this ordeal and gives him all its support.

“The club also calls for greater respect for the private life of its player.”