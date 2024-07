Tottenham turn to Monaco fullback Vanderson

Tottenham are shopping for a new fullback.

With Spurs selling Emerson Royal this summer, management are seeking a replacement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Tottenham are showing interest in AS Monaco right back Vanderson, one of the options only if Emerson Royal leaves the club.

"Not an easy one as Monaco want more than €40m fee, but Spurs appreciate him.

"Emerson, expected to leave #THFC with AC Milan being his priority."