Liverpool fail with bid for Lille defender Yoro

Liverpool have failed with an opening offer for Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Mundo Deportivo says the Reds had an offer of €50m for the teen rejected by LOSC.

The Ligue 1 outfit are willing to sell, but rate Yoro closer to €70m.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are also interested in the 18 year-old centre-half.

Yoro has a deal with Lille to 2025.