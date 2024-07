Lille defender Yoro makes Real Madrid, Liverpool decision

Lille defender Leny Yoro has no interest in a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool failed with a €50m offer for the youngster over the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's now emerged that Yoro has informed Lille he doesn't wish to be sold to a Premier League club.

The Daily Express says the 18 year-old favours a move to Real Madrid.

Real are in contact, but Lille's €60m valuation is regarded as too steep.