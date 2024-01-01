Mainz chief Heidel makes clear their Van den Berg stand to Liverpool

Mainz sports chief Christian Heidel says they won't meet the asking price of Liverpool for Sepp van den Berg.
The Dutch defender spent last season on-loan with Mainz and is keen to leave Liverpool this summer.
But the Reds' asking price is deemed too rich for Heidel, who stated on Friday: "We want him to stay and Sepp really wants that too. But we also respect that Liverpool has not yet taken a final decision on this.
"We don't buy players who cost more than 20 million euros, which Liverpool likes to see.
"That goes against our philosophy."