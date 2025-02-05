Man City can register just three new players for the Champions League knockout rounds

Manchester City can only register three new players for the Champions League knockout rounds, with changes due by February 6.

After edging past Club Brugge to reach the last-16 play-off, City now face defending champions Real Madrid over two legs this month.

Pep Guardiola’s squad has been bolstered by five January signings, but UEFA rules limit them to three new registrations.

City spent £175M in January, bringing in Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush, and Claudio Echeverri.

Per UEFA regulations, they would have only been allowed four additions if more than five squad members had left during the group stage.

With Echeverri unavailable for the Madrid tie, he is the likeliest to miss out, while Reis may also be left out given his positional overlap with Khusanov.