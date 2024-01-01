Lewis urging Man City kids to grab preseason chance

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis admits that pre-season is a huge chance for young players to shine.

The Citizens are in the United States and will be taking on top opposition in the coming weeks.

Lewis, who first impressed in the 2022 pre-season campaign, knows how such displays can turn into proper first team game time.

“Honestly, I can’t wait (to play). It’s nice to be away but after a while you want to get back out there,” he said of their game against Celtic on Wednesday.

“Training is good, but there’s nothing better than playing in a game.

“It’s a massive chance and opportunity for them (City’s Academy stars), but the main thing is you have to enjoy it.

“It’s not a normal thing for them to be in a first team environment, especially at the level of City.

“First of all, they need to enjoy it and appreciate that they’re here, but work as hard as they can and be honest with themselves.

“I’m sure there’s so much quality in them that a few of them will get their chance.”