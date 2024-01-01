Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Man Utd inform PSG they won't meet current Ugarte price

Lewis urging Man City kids to grab preseason chance

Lewis urging Man City kids to grab preseason chance
Lewis urging Man City kids to grab preseason chance
Lewis urging Man City kids to grab preseason chanceAction Plus
Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis admits that pre-season is a huge chance for young players to shine.

The Citizens are in the United States and will be taking on top opposition in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lewis, who first impressed in the 2022 pre-season campaign, knows how such displays can turn into proper first team game time.

“Honestly, I can’t wait (to play). It’s nice to be away but after a while you want to get back out there,” he said of their game against Celtic on Wednesday.

“Training is good, but there’s nothing better than playing in a game.

“It’s a massive chance and opportunity for them (City’s Academy stars), but the main thing is you have to enjoy it.

“It’s not a normal thing for them to be in a first team environment, especially at the level of City.

“First of all, they need to enjoy it and appreciate that they’re here, but work as hard as they can and be honest with themselves.

“I’m sure there’s so much quality in them that a few of them will get their chance.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLewis RicoManchester City
Related Articles
Man City discussing swap terms with Newcastle for Guimaraes
Katongo spies Man City chance in US
Benfica president Rui Costa hints PSG ahead of Prem rivals for Neves: I never said he'd leave just for his clause