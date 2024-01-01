Katongo spies Man City chance in US

Manchester City youngster Jadel Katongo admits he is excited about pre-season.

The youngster is with the senior stars for their 2024 summer tour of the United States.

He is hoping that he can showcase his talent and value to manager Pep Guardiola in the coming games.

“I think it will be another great experience just to be around an even bigger first-team and see how they manage things both on and off the pitch as well,” Katongo stated to club media.

“Hopefully I can achieve more growth as a player.

“Obviously Pep’s the best manager in the world and hopefully he can teach me a thing or two, the same with the players as well.

“And if I could make my debut it would be great.

“It would mean a lot because I’ve been at City quite a while so it would be good for me.

“It will also be great to see how a side like Barcelona play, like how it’s different from City.

“Because I know City and Barcelona play similar football, so I’d like to see what they do differently.”