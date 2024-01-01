Benfica president Rui Costa hints PSG ahead of Prem rivals for Neves: I never said he'd leave just for his clause

Benfica president Rui Costa is in Geneva, Switzerland, where he spoke about the transfer market. The departure of João Neves to PSG was in the spotlight, with the president of the Eagles hinting that negotiations are taking place.

Neves is also a target for Premier League clubs, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all keen.

João Neves: "I never said that João Neves would leave just for the clause (120 million euros). There is an offer on the table, but I'm not going to emphasise the state of things. João Neves is still a Benfica player. I understand the members' anxiety, but there is an ongoing negotiation and there has to be some reserve, not least because I want to do what's best for Benfica."

Renato Sanches and João Félix: "These are negotiations that are ongoing, I'm not going to speak publicly here, because that doesn't help. A lot of names have been mentioned, others too... It's not just Di María who has returned, Gonçalo Guedes did too. We want good players and if they know the place and Portuguese football well, that's an advantage."

Transfers: "Benfica's squad won't stay as it is today. There will be departures and probably arrivals because we're keeping a close eye on the market. At the moment, anything is possible. We're going to have an extremely competitive squad to take on all fronts with the ambition we have this year. The guarantee I can give you is that we're going to have a very competitive team, as it has to be at Benfica."

Angel Di María: "He's still at Benfica. Like what happened a year ago, when he was at the World Cup and returned to sign a contract, the same has happened now. He's a Benfica player".