Lewis unconcerned about "nailing down a position" at Man City

Manchester City utility man Rico Lewis is happy to be able to cover as many positions as needed.

The Premier League giants have used the youngster at full back and in midfield, while he can also play on the wings in an attacking role.

Advertisement Advertisement

Given he has played in 11 of the club’s 12 games so far this season, Lewis is happy to serve in this manner.

“I’ve not really given too much thought to nailing down a position. I think the more positions I can play the bigger chance it gives me of playing,” he told club media.

“If I had one position, I wouldn’t have had played as much this season. There’s both ways to think about it. But I’m thinking about playing as well as I can and working as hard as I can.”

Asked about being trusted by manager Pep Guardiola, he said: “Definitely, because I’m playing on the pitch, but that’s not to say he didn’t trust me when I wasn’t playing.

“We have so many good players that can play in so many positions that it’s difficult to fit everyone in at once. For my confidence, it’s massive, to have a manager who feels he can play you in most games is amazing for me.”