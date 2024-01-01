Man City youngster Lewis urges calm after 2 points from 6

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis remains optimistic about this season.

The midfielder spoke about the club’s hopes for the campaign, despite City's challenging week.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the past week, City lost four points in games against Arsenal and Newcastle.

Talking about the past week, Lewis said: "It's been a tough week with tough games. When you look in the grand scheme of things, maybe we'll be happy in the future with how we did this week.

"We want to win every game... we have to take the negatives and positives, improve on what we can do better and also continue to do what we were doing well.

"We're disappointed with dropping two points but we have to take the positives from it. It's difficult. Everyone knows how tough and ridiculous the schedule is but we can't just not play, we have to get on with it.

"That's why we've got so many top quality players in the squad. We need everyone and we never know when we will end them.

"If you look into the details of the games, we'd probably take a point against Arsenal. It was a tough game. Here, we want to win but it's a tough place to come and not many people will come here and win easily. It's difficult to say but that is football."