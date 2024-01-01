Wilkinson says "work ethic and mentality" is what separates Man City whiz Lewis from the rest

Wilkinson says "work ethic and mentality" is what separates Lewis from the rest

Manchester City's EDS coach Ben Wilkinson has reflected on his time with Rico Lewis and has stated what makes him special in a City side packed with talent.

The 19-year-old has had a steep rise through the academy and now finds himself as a regular starter under manager Pep Guardiola. Wilkinson spoke about his time working with the young talent whilst at the academy.

“The two years I worked with him, he was absolutely fantastic,” he began.

“But the trajectory he has gone on from then - his last game would have been the Under-18s final against Southampton - to now making senior international starts for England, the trajectory is probably ahead of anything anyone could have dreamed of.

“That’s credit to him and how much he, first and foremost, impressed the manager with not only his ability but also his work ethic and his mentality to get better.

“And then living that day-in and day-out, getting the opportunities he got and then performing has maybe put him into that next arena, really."

Wilkinson explained that Lewis was always ready for the top level of football due to his versatility and mentality which makes him resilient to pressure even under the likes of Guardiola - who expects the best.

“The one thing about Rico is when he gets his opportunity at any level, as a person who’s worked with him, he certainly won’t be overawed by it and I think he’s one of these players who rises at whatever level he plays at.

“I don’t think we would have predicted it to go as quick as it has but we always knew he had it in him.

“Obviously having that level of ability and getting the opportunity in the modern game are two different things.

“He deserves massive credit for the way he’s earned his opportunity. He’s gone and taken it every time he’s stepped up

He also opened up about what makes Lewis different from many other academy talents who are looking to burst into the first team.

“His ability is as good as it gets in terms of technically what he can do as a footballer, receiving the ball under pressure, his awareness of space, his awareness of the next pass is as good as you see in a young player and probably senior players.

“But his mentality to get better every single day, to work and how he understands the game is what separates him.

“It’s not easy to go and impress our manager so much and so quickly and obviously he’s done it in the England set-up as well.

“I think his ability combined with his work ethic and mentality gives him a real chance every time he steps up to a new level which is a credit to him and his family as well and the way they’ve brought him up.”