Man City boss Guardiola welcomes international break

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the international break is a good time for reflection.

The Spaniard has spoken about how he will now have time to reflect on ways City can get even better.

The Premier League champions are behind Liverpool in the table at present, but are still in contention for all available trophies.

“Maybe structurally yes, maybe we create more and concede more but I have the international break to reflect,” he said after a 3-2 win over Fulham.

“For example, the first action from Adama (Traore), one against one, Rico (Lewis) is in front of him and after he anticipates him.

“Of course, when this happens it’s a mistake and you have to be better than that in these situations.

“We are a team more used to playing than focusing on these types of things (defensive record). But they score goals and we have to try to be better. You have margin to improve.”