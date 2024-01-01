Lewis-Potter scores as Brentford defeat Wolfsburg

Brentford star Keane Lewis-Potter struck early to ensure his team won a behind closed doors friendly.
The Bees were up against Wolfsburg as they finalized preparations for the new Premier League season.
Lewis-Potter got much needed game time, along with defender Ben Mee, as he comes back from a long injury.
Frank Onyeka got the other goal in the contest, while Jonas Wind scored for the German side.
Brentford had previously drawn 4-4 against the same opponent in a friendly, but that game involved vastly different sets of players.