Saudi Pro League interest arriving for Brentford striker Toney
Saudi Pro League interest is arriving for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Toney is set to leave the Bees this month and was expected to move within the Premier League.But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Ivan Toney, one of the main strikers being considered by Saudi Pro League clubs for the final weeks of the window.

"Toney, appreciated by Al Ahli already since last January window and he’s still on SPL shortlist.

"No decision on player side, he’s assessing options."

