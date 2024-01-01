Spurs boss Postecoglou offers Richarlison, Odobert updates

Tottenham are said to have only two injury concerns to deal with at present.

The North London club have a relatively fit squad as they hit a busy period of games.

After a poor start to the Premier League season, Ange Postecoglou hopes to get his team firing in the Europa League.

Wilson Odobert is one who is still absent, with the summer signing not getting as much game time as fans would have expected.

“Wilson doesn’t look good, we are still waiting for it to settle down and get all the information but he will definitely be out for the next period,” Postecoglou said recently.

Another who is out for the moment is Brazilian striker Richarlison.

“He is a fair way off, I think you should stop asking me about him until I give you a bit of an update,” Postecoglou said.

“He has still not trained with the first team so he is still a bit off.”