Ipswich boss McKenna delighted with Palmer debut: Helluva of a story

Paul Vegas
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was pleased with Alex Palmer on debut in their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

The goalkeeper arrived last week from West Brom for £2m.

McKenna said: “Brilliant day for him.

“It’s always worth taking stock. I’m not sure how many we’ve had but I think we’re into the high teens for Premier League debuts and every player who makes one is a helluva story and a helluva journey.

Alex is another player who has certainly got his.

"He’s had to work his way to this point, so making a Premier League debut at 28 after all the loans and everything he’s done on his journey, and to do it back in the Midlands, I guess, and then to perform like he did, make some of the saves that he did, and end up helping the team get a point, it’s a great day for him and a great start for us.”

