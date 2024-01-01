Lescott: Why Foden better for Man City than England

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has weighed in on the debate about Phil Foden.

Many fans and pundits have been debating whether the City star is good enough for the Three Lions.

Foden has not impressed for his national team in the past couple of years, despite having six Premier League titles and a Champions League to his name.

Lescott, speaking to the Filthy Fellas Podcast, said: “It's not a position it's just getting players into areas where they can affect the game.”

“It's like the Trent one,” Lescott said, referencing Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool.

“He doesn't have to be (starting) in midfield but can you get him into those areas of the field where those passes can be made?”