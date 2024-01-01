Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
Arsenal receive boost over Saka injury concerns
Arsenal calm amid Real Madrid pressure for Saliba
Man Utd captain Fernandes: We all thought Oyedele would join us from academy

Lescott: Why Foden better for Man City than England

Lescott: Why Foden better for Man City than England
Lescott: Why Foden better for Man City than EnglandAction Plus
Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has weighed in on the debate about Phil Foden.

Many fans and pundits have been debating whether the City star is good enough for the Three Lions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Foden has not impressed for his national team in the past couple of years, despite having six Premier League titles and a Champions League to his name.

Lescott, speaking to the Filthy Fellas Podcast, said: “It's not a position it's just getting players into areas where they can affect the game.”

“It's like the Trent one,” Lescott said, referencing Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool.

“He doesn't have to be (starting) in midfield but can you get him into those areas of the field where those passes can be made?”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLescott JoleonFoden PhilEnglandManchester City
Related Articles
Cascarino says England coach Carsley must choose between Foden and Palmer
Foden delighted helping Man City to victory at Slovan Bratislava
Man City boss Guardiola happy with Foden performance in Newcastle draw