Cascarino says England coach Carsley must choose between Foden and Palmer

Cascarino says Carsley must choose between Foden and Palmer

England manager Lee Carsley has been urged to select between his star attackers.

The Three Lions interim boss was criticized for picking too many midfielders in a 2-1 loss to Greece last week.

However, he did revert to a more familiar lineup with Harry Kane up front in a win over Finland days later.

Former football Tony Cascarino spoke specifically about Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer and Manchester City's Phil Foden.

"I think Palmer plays his best football as a 10," Cascarino told talkSPORT.

"I think Foden's a fabulous talent, but you've got to make a choice. My choice is being brave and saying: Palmer's now my first-choice No.10.

"Could I use him on the right? Of course I could. But I want to play him where I know he makes a difference. If I'm choosing Palmer over Foden, I'm going to play him in the 10.

"I'm not going to just find a shoehorn someone in the team. Yes, he can do a job on the right. Of course he can. He's a very good footballer, but I don't really want to do that.