Tribal Football
Most Read
Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club
Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag Man Utd departure
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here

Foden delighted helping Man City to victory at Slovan Bratislava

Foden delighted helping Man City to victory at Slovan Bratislava
Foden delighted helping Man City to victory at Slovan BratislavaAction Plus
Manchester City delivered a strong performance in the UEFA Champions League, securing a 4-0 win against Slovan Bratislava. 

Midfielder Phil Foden expressed his satisfaction with the team's display, highlighting their convincing victory. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The scoring was started by Ilkay Gundogan with a deflected shot, followed by Foden's impressive curling strike to add to their lead, with Erling Haaland and James McAtee also scoring.

“I don’t think it was easy, I think it was tough to break them down. You have to give them respect,” he said post-game. 

“Like I said, it was difficult to break them down and the atmosphere was unbelievable.

“We did the job in the end and managed to find the space but it was difficult at times.

“I had plenty more chances to score and a few other lads did too. On another night, it could have been more goals but we’re delighted with 4-0. 

“For myself it’s been a bit of a slow start to the season, so it’s nice to get back out there and score.  I’m feeling okay now. Back at it.

“I had a slow start to the season from the Euros, I’m slowly getting there now and getting back to it.

“I’m very happy with the performance, I know there’s still things I can work on and get better, I’m still a little bit rusty. Like I said I’m happy with my performance and the team performance.”

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueFoden PhilManchester CitySlovan Bratislava
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola: Haaland is never disappointed with his manager!
McAtee "buzzing" after first Man City goal
Man City coach Wilkinson delighted with UYL victory over Slovan Bratislava