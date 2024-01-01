Foden delighted helping Man City to victory at Slovan Bratislava

Manchester City delivered a strong performance in the UEFA Champions League, securing a 4-0 win against Slovan Bratislava.

Midfielder Phil Foden expressed his satisfaction with the team's display, highlighting their convincing victory.

The scoring was started by Ilkay Gundogan with a deflected shot, followed by Foden's impressive curling strike to add to their lead, with Erling Haaland and James McAtee also scoring.

“I don’t think it was easy, I think it was tough to break them down. You have to give them respect,” he said post-game.

“Like I said, it was difficult to break them down and the atmosphere was unbelievable.

“We did the job in the end and managed to find the space but it was difficult at times.

“I had plenty more chances to score and a few other lads did too. On another night, it could have been more goals but we’re delighted with 4-0.

“For myself it’s been a bit of a slow start to the season, so it’s nice to get back out there and score. I’m feeling okay now. Back at it.

“I had a slow start to the season from the Euros, I’m slowly getting there now and getting back to it.

“I’m very happy with the performance, I know there’s still things I can work on and get better, I’m still a little bit rusty. Like I said I’m happy with my performance and the team performance.”