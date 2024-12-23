Lerma on Palace's devastating loss to Arsenal: This is an experience for us to learn from

Crystal Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma has opened up on how the whole squad can learn from the weekend's disappointing loss to Arsenal.

After a 5-1 hammering from title chasers Arsenal at Selhurst Park this weekend, Lerma spoke to TNT Mexico about how the side are looking ahead at bouncing back against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

“It’s a difficult game to explain but we have to continue,” Lerma said. “I think that (our performance) wasn't enough for us to get at least one point. This is an experience for us to learn from for the future.

“Later this week, we have a new match, and that's the beauty of football. We have to keep our heads up and think about what's coming. In these days we have to correct as much as we can to get three points at Bournemouth.

“It's always nice to go back to Bournemouth, for everything it means. Right now, we just have to correct and prepare as soon as possible for this match, and give our best. That's what we have to do right now.”

A win for the Eagles would help push them away from the relegation zone and potentially above Everton who have won just once since early October under manager Sean Dyche.