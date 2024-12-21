Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with "remarkable" victory at Palace

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt Declan Rice was the difference for their 5-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Jesus (2), Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Rice struck the goals for the visitors.

Arteta later said: “It is always really tough to come here against this team. Playing them twice in three days makes it trickier but we started really well and then had a period of doubt. Got control and got dominance and were clinical. I am very happy to score five away from home in the Premier League. I don’t know how many times we have done that in the calendar year but quite a lot. It is remarkable.

“In front of goal and the way we approach the games away from home it tells everything about the team, the hunger, the desire, the way we want to play and these records hopefully will come to give us the big things that we want to achieve.

“We want it but we have to show it for 10 months. The demands are incredible to play every three days for 12-13 weeks is crazy. We are trying our best. We have lost some players, it is happening to every team. We want to try.

“For us it is great. If we win we have done the job. We are in a really good run. Even though we have drawn two games in the Premier League we fully deserved to win. I am going to enjoy more Christmas with my family because when you win it is always better."

On Gabriel Jesus, he added: “He has certainly clicked and he needed that to unlock that mentally his confidence and the belief externally. To score five goals in two games is not easy in football. He has done it in a great way so lets continue.”