Arsenal attacker Martinelli "so happy" for 2-goal Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli is happy for fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus after his brace in victory at Crystal Palace.

That made it five goals in two games for the Gunners striker.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I'm so happy for him,” Martinelli said afterwards. “Not just me, I think the whole club is really happy for him. He really deserves that. He's a guy who tries to help everyone around the club: the youngest players, the oldest, everyone.

“He's a guy that deserves what he's been doing. So really happy with the goals that he scored midweek and today as well. Really happy.”

Martinelli also scored on the day, his sixth against Palace.

“I mean, that's our game,” he said. “We trust ourselves and we know the quality that we have in the team, so it's just the way that we go and just keep on doing what we're doing.

“I think we deserved the win and we did really well in the game. We performed really well so we deserved the win.

“I don't know (why I score so many against Palace). But yeah, it's true. I’m just happy with the goal today and the win.

“We are just trying to keep playing the way we play. And as I said, we trust ourselves and we know the quality that we have.”