Lens striker Wahi back on Chelsea agenda

Lens striker Elye Wahi is back on the agenda of Chelsea.

L'Equipe says Chelsea are once again showing interest in Wahi.

Lens paid €35m for the striker a year ago from Montpellier and want their money back in a sale.

Chelsea are one of two clubs that have contacted Lens to register their interest.

Wahi has a contract with Lens that runs until the summer of 2028.