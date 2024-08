Lens eyeing Chelsea midfielder Matos

Lens are eyeing Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos.

Lens are in contact with Chelsea about Matos' situation, with coach Will Still keen to bring his fellow Englishman to France for the new season.

Matos spent last season on-loan with Huddersfield Town and is likely to be on the move again this term.

For their part, Lens have been asked to wait for a final decision from Chelsea management over the youngster, says Foot Mercato.

Matos has a deal with Chelsea to 2026.