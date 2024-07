Lens closes Sarr deal after Chelsea announcement

Chelsea have announced the termination of Malang Sarr's contract.

The defender's deal ends a year early before it's expiry next summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The news arrives just as Sarr is signing for Lens in France.

He has signed a contract with Lens until the summer of 2026 with an option for another year.

Lens chief Pierre Dreossi confirmed the deal on Friday.