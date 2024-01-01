Chelsea cut loose Sarr ahead of Ligue 1 return

Premier League giants Chelsea are said to have cut ties with outcast Malang Sarr.
The defender is signing for Lens as a free agent with his contract being voided.
The club have come to a mutual agreement with the Frenchman to make it easier for him to find a new team.
Sarr did have one year remaining on his contract, per L’Equipe, but can now sign for Lens for free.
He will have to take a significant pay cut on the salary that he had at Stamford Bridge.
Lens will likely not even pay him a quarter of what the defender had been earning.
Sarr was on a mega £100,00-a-week contract with the Stamford Bridge club, which is more than Cole Palmer earns.