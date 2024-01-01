Chelsea cut loose Sarr ahead of Ligue 1 return

Premier League giants Chelsea are said to have cut ties with outcast Malang Sarr.

The defender is signing for Lens as a free agent with his contract being voided.

The club have come to a mutual agreement with the Frenchman to make it easier for him to find a new team.

Sarr did have one year remaining on his contract, per L’Equipe, but can now sign for Lens for free.

He will have to take a significant pay cut on the salary that he had at Stamford Bridge.

Lens will likely not even pay him a quarter of what the defender had been earning.

Sarr was on a mega £100,00-a-week contract with the Stamford Bridge club, which is more than Cole Palmer earns.