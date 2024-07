Atalanta ahead of Wolves, West Ham for Danso

Atalanta ahead of Wolves, West Ham for Danso

Lens defender Kevin Danso is attracting interest from across Europe.

After superb past season in Ligue 1, Danso is on the shopping lists of a raft of major clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Foot Mercato says Atalanta, Wolves and West Ham are all in the hunt for the centre-back.

The former are at the forefront of the battle for the 25-year-old's signature.

Lens are willing to sell Danso this summer for €20-25m.