Ansser Sadiq
Leicester suffer double blow ahead of Chelsea clash
Leicester suffer double blow ahead of Chelsea clash
Leicester City have been dealt a new double injury blow as they head into a crucial run of games.

Head coach Steve Cooper knows that he needs to get wins to get the fans on his side again.

As they prepare to take on Chelsea and ex-boss Enzo Maresca, Cooper could be without Jordan Ayew and Adbul Fatawu.

Both were released by Ghana after their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Friday.

After they return to Leicester, they will have to be assessed to see the extent of their injuries.

Only then can Cooper and his coaching staff decide whether one or both could be in the squad for the Chelsea game.

