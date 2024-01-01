Leicester striker Cannon hopes for fresh chance with Stoke

Leicester City striker Tom Cannon will look to put some challenging months behind him.

The striker was able to get a move away from the club to Stoke City in the Championship.

As he pushes to get regular game time, Cannon wants to look forward not dwell on a disappointing time at the Foxes.

“I suppose it’s been hard,” he told StokeOnTrentLive.

“Obviously as a player you want to be playing so when you’re not it’s difficult but it’s how you balance it.

“I’ve been going into training every day and giving it my all. For whatever reason I haven’t had the minutes but when I have played I think I’ve done well.

“Hopefully I can take that over here now and hit the ground running. There’s no better feeling in football, especially as a striker, to be scoring goals so hopefully I can get back to that as soon as possible.”