Leicester inviting offers for Stoke, Sheffield Utd target Cannon

Leicester City are inviting offers for Tom Cannon.

The Sun says Leicester want the £7m they paid Everton a year ago for the striker.

Sheffield United and Stoke City are both keen on the 21 year-old.

However, the Championship pair need to sell to fund a move for Cannon.

Cannon, who has one cap for the Republic of Ireland, has a deal with Leicester to 2028.