Leicester star Justin says he is looking to "add a few more goals and assists this season"

Leicester City defender James Justin says the club are on the right track after their win against AFC Bournemouth last weekend as they prepare to face Southampton.

The win against the Cherries gives the Foxes momentum and a confidence especially after the clean sheet, says Justin/

“I feel like we’ve just been missing the final pieces,” the full-back analysed. “We’ve dropped points a couple of times late on and that’s been disappointing, but we picked up our first win and clean sheet of the season in our last game, so that puts us in good stead for the really important run that we have coming up in the Premier League.”

Manager Steve Cooper has implemented new methods and tactical ideas, which Justin says the team have now adapted to.

“He’s only been here for a few months and it’s hard to get over ideas in that short space of time,” the 26-year-old admitted. “He’s added to things we did last year and is creating his own ideas.

“It was tough in the first few games of the season, but now that we’ve understood what he wants from us, things are turning the other way now and I’m excited to see how we do in the next few games.”

The 26-year-old provided a fantastic assist for Facundo Buonanotte’s winner against the Cherries last time out, which he says he wants to do more of as the season progresses.

“I’ve scored a few good goals, but that’s probably my favourite one so far,” he added on his second strike against the Gunners. “Obviously scoring away to equalise and tie the game up was amazing.

“The technique on it – I don’t think I’ll hit one better than that. Hopefully I can do one similar this week. I’ve got to keep my shooting boots on and hopefully add a few more goals and assists this season.”