Archer: Southampton must play our natural game

Striker Cameron Archer felt Southampton put a lot of pressure on themselves when they played Bournemouth earlier this term.

The Saints took on the Cherries in the Premier League last month and lost 3-1.

Russell Martin’s team are now preparing to take on fellow relegation battlers Leicester City.

Asked about being favourites to go down, Archer responded: “It depends on how you want to go about it really.

"You can either use it as motivation or you can let it take you down. I think the only thing you can do is think positively, look at what you need to do and win games.

“Leicester have just come up. I haven’t really been looking at their results. The only thing we can do is focus on what we can do.

“The only thing we can do is come into training, get our head down and work on ourselves. We put too much pressure on ourselves against Bournemouth.

“We need to play how we want to play, no matter the opponent. If you watch the first game against Newcastle, we played out of the back really well.

“Against United as well, the first 20-30 minutes we played really well. It’s just the mistakes. You get punished in the Premier League.

“If we can take away these mistakes, which we need to do, and play with more courage we will pick up more points.”