Leicester set to bring in Brighton star on loan as Cooper looks to sign 4 more players

Leicester City are looking to sign Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte as he starts his medical today which could make him the clubs fifth signing of the summer.

The Argentine would move with no option or obligation to buy and would become apart of Leicester’s already talented midfield options.

Leicester needs to strengthen their squad if they want to stay up this season and Buonanotte could be the man to help push the side to survival.

The club have already siged the likes of Abdul Fatawu, Caleb Okoli and Michael Golding, as well as bringing in Bobby Decordova-Reid on a free transfer.

Manager Steve Cooper however feels like these are not enough and Buonanotte who is an attacking midfielder could bring youth and pace to an ageing Leicester side.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Dennis Praet, Marc Albrighton and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have all left the club this summer with the latter being a huge blow despite the finances of his departure.

Leicester have a huge task ahead of them this season as the Premier League is stronger than ever with many tough sides who will be fighting to stay up no matter the cost this year.