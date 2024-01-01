Iheanacho delighted with Sevilla move; happy with Navas reunion

Kelechi Iheanacho is delighted joining Sevilla.

The Nigeria striker has signed for Sevilla in a free transfer after coming off contract at Leicester City.

"I am very happy to come to Seville," he said tosay. "The last 24 hours have been stressful, but I needed to do things quickly. I am very excited and happy to come to this club. I am glad.

"Victor (Orta) is a great person, he played a great role.

"Yes, there were offers from many clubs. But yes, obviously, there was a clear idea of ​​what they want me to do here and why they brought me here in football terms.

"I was very clear about coming here."

Iheanacho also said: "Last season was a mix of emotions. I played that first part of the season and I didn't have a chance in the second. I've had the opportunity to do personal training with a trainer in preseason. That also helps me stay in shape.

"I'm very far from being 100 percent. Hopefully, I'll join them soon and then build up the rest of my fitness . I hope to be ready to play the first game."

On his time with Sevilla captain Jesús Navas at Manchester City, he added: "That was a long time ago. Jesús Navas is a legend in this city and in football. Jesús is a great person. He is a lovely guy and also a good footballer. He gave me my first assist at Manchester City, I am grateful to him for that.

"Let's meet him again at his house. I'll be happy to see him soon and play with him."