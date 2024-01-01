Brighton trials for Leicester target Sillah

Young striker Lamin Sillah is currently training with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Gambian Under-20 star could be in line for a contract.

The forward plays for first-tier side Steve Biko FC in his homeland and is hoping to move to Europe.

He is also being linked to several other teams, including Austrian team Grazer AK.

Romano posted on X: “Gambian U20 talented striker Lamin Sillah, currently training with Nottingham Forest.

“Leicester City are also tracking him as he’s definitely one to watch with more PL clubs keen. Sillah, managed by Cherno Samba & Sascha Empacher.”