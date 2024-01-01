Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Mazraoui, De Ligt & Man Utd: Why even at Bayern Munich's price this is a bargain
Slot admits mixed emotions after Liverpool thump Man Utd in South Carolina

Brighton trials for Leicester target Sillah

Brighton trials for Leicester target Sillah
Brighton trials for Leicester target Sillah
Brighton trials for Leicester target SillahTribalfootball
Young striker Lamin Sillah is currently training with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Gambian Under-20 star could be in line for a contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The forward plays for first-tier side Steve Biko FC in his homeland and is hoping to move to Europe.

He is also being linked to several other teams, including Austrian team Grazer AK.

Romano posted on X: “Gambian U20 talented striker Lamin Sillah, currently training with Nottingham Forest

Leicester City are also tracking him as he’s definitely one to watch with more PL clubs keen. Sillah, managed by Cherno Samba & Sascha Empacher.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSillah LaminLeicesterBrightonNottinghamSteve BikoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Newcastle and Liverpool had swap deal for Gordon agreed
Arteta confirms Arsenal sales will happen
Prem four chasing AC Milan attacker Saelemaekers