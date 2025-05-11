Tribal Football
Leicester ready to turn to Dyche

Paul Vegas
Leicester City are planning talks with former Everton boss Sean Dyche.

The Foxes want Dyche to take charge of their Championship season and lead them back into the Premier League next season.

The Sun says Leicester will release Ruud van Nistelrooy at the end of this campaign and hope to have Dyche installed early.

Leicester are attracted to Dyche's success in twice getting Burnley promoted during his time in charge at Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, on his future, Van Nistelrooy said: "(I am) still hoping to find out. The quicker the better, in the best interest of the club. We’re all hoping to find out soon.

"There’s 70 people working at the training ground who want to evaluate the season (and start) looking forward to the next."

