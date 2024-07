Liverpool enter talks with Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Liverpool are said to be holding talks with Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer.

The Reds are eager to put in a bid for the Brazilian midfielder, as his Italian club are willing to sell.

Per Fabrizio Romano, talks are progressing well but are not thought to be at an advanced stage.

The Reds are still in the process of finalizing their list of summer transfer targets.

New manager Arne Slot is eager to sign a defensive midfielder, with Ederson said to cost £42m.