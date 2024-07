Godfrey delighted with 'new home' Atalanta

Ben Godfrey is delighted completing his move to Atalanta.

The former Everton has joined La Dea for a €10m fee plus €2m in bonuses.

He posted to social media today, "My new home.

"I'm so happy to be here, I can't wait to meet all the people at the club.

"Forza Atalanta".