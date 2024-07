Chelsea in advanced talks for Atalanta wing-back Wiley

Chelsea have made a move for Atalanta wing-back Caleb Wiley.

The American youngster is now the subject talks between the two clubs, says the Athletic.

The 19 year-old is a senior USA international.

And now Chelsea are in advanced negotiations to sign Wiley from La Dea.

The Blues have plans to send Wiley on-loan to French partners Strasbourg next season.