Leicester push for Palace striker Ayew

Newly promoted Premier League club Leicester City want to sign Jordan Ayew.

The Crystal Palace forward could be put on the market by the London-based club.Per the Evening Standard, Palace are open to letting Ayew go if they get a decent fee.

They do have Jean-Philippe Mateta up front who is expected to be the main striker.

Another who can go if the right offer arrives is squad player Jeffrey Schlupp, who is not crucial to Oliver Glasner’s plans.

The Palace coach is going to be using a 3-4-2-1 narrow formation for hte coming season.

