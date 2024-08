DONE DEAL: Seville complete Iheanacho signing

Sevilla have completed the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigeria striker joins as a free agent after coming off contract at Leicester City this summer.

Iheanacho has signed a two-year contract after passing his medical on Wednesday.

With Leicester, the African played a total of 232 games in all competitions, with 61 goals and 34 assists.

He chose Sevilla over several offers to remain in the Premier League this new season.