Leicester rival SPL interest for Palace veteran Ayew

Leicester City are ready to join the battle for Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew.

The 32 year-old Ghana international could be on the move from Palace this summer.

The Sun says Ayew is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League clubs, with Leicester also keen.

Foxes boss Steve Cooper is a fan of Ayew and believes his experience can benefit the Premier League returnees.

Ayew has been with Palace since his 2018 arrival from Swansea City.