Chelsea defender Fofana happy with new role in victory at Leicester

Paul Vegas
Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana was happy with his new role in victory at Leicester City yesterday.

Fofana was played on the right-side of defence for the 2-1 win.

"I enjoyed it," he said in his club interview after the game. "To be totally honest, I don’t really care where I play. Wherever the manager wants me to play, I’m happy to do my job.

"Whenever I pull on the Chelsea shirt, I just try to do my best and help the team in any way I can.

"I enjoy playing right-back or centre-back, wherever I’m needed.

"It was a good return for me, for sure. I had many good years here with Leicester so to come back here and get the win with Chelsea, it means a lot. It’s a very good feeling to get the win and head back to London with the three points because we knew this would be a difficult game.

"Playing after the international break is always difficult, especially as the early game, because we have a lot of players away with their nations. So, this was an important win for us. I thought we played very well, it’s a good three points and for sure this is the most important thing.

"The one little negative was conceding at the end - we wanted the clean sheet - but the job was done, and we got the three points to take back to London. That’s the main thing. It keeps us in a good place in the Premier League standings going into a busy period of fixtures and now we just need to keep pushing forward."

