Leicester, Palace scouting FC Midtjylland attacker Franculino

Paul Vegas
Leicester City and Crystal Palace are scouting at FC Midtjylland attacker Franculino.

Bold says Leicester scouts have attended several of FCM's matches and were most recently visiting Sunday when they won 1-0 against Lyngby in a match where Franculino only spent 45 minutes on the field.

Franculino joined FCM in the summer of 2023. Since then he has scored 27 goals and made 11 assists in 58 games.

The 20 year-old attacker's recently signed new contract runs until the end of 2029. 

Along with Leicester and Palace, German champions Bayer Leverkusen have also been credited with interest in Franculino this season.

