Leicester to bid for FC Midtjylland winger Osorio

Leicester City are eyeing FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio for next season.

The Sun says Leicester hope to land the Chile international for £10m.

Osorio, 21, joined FCM from Universidad de Chile in 2023.

For their part, Leicester will bid for the youngster even if they fail to beat relegation from the Premier League this season.

Osorio has a deal at FCM to 2028.