Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah

Leicester open Galatasaray talks for Zaha

Leicester open Galatasaray talks for Zaha
Leicester open Galatasaray talks for Zaha
Leicester open Galatasaray talks for ZahaAction Plus
Leicester City have joined the battle for Galatasaray attacker Wilfried Zaha.

A year after leaving Crystal Palace for Gala, Zaha has been cleared by his Turkish club to return to England for the new season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Athletic says Leicester have now expressed interest in the former Palace captain.

The Foxes are working on bringing in Zaha on loan from Galatasaray for the coming season.

At Galatasaray, the 31-year-old accounted for nine goals and three assists in 30 league games, 13 of which were from the start.

Mentions
Premier LeagueZaha WilfriedGalatasarayLeicesterCrystal PalaceSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace explore prospect of bringing back Zaha from Galatasaray
Palace (plus two more) offered chance to ferry Zaha away from Galatasaray
Aston Villa defender denies claims that he is leaving the club this summer