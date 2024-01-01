Leicester open Galatasaray talks for Zaha

Leicester City have joined the battle for Galatasaray attacker Wilfried Zaha.

A year after leaving Crystal Palace for Gala, Zaha has been cleared by his Turkish club to return to England for the new season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic says Leicester have now expressed interest in the former Palace captain.

The Foxes are working on bringing in Zaha on loan from Galatasaray for the coming season.

At Galatasaray, the 31-year-old accounted for nine goals and three assists in 30 league games, 13 of which were from the start.